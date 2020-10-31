La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

Airmen of the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing hand out water, ice, MREs and tarps at the Percy Griffin Community Centers in Plaquemines Parish in southeast Louisiana, Oct. 31, 2020. Hurricane Zeta knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

