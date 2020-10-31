Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta [Image 1 of 4]

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Phuong Au 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen of the 159th Fighter Wing help clear roads of debris in Belle Chasse, La., following Hurricane Zeta, Oct. 31, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Phuong Au)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:11
    Photo ID: 6411077
    VIRIN: 201031-Z-SD579-0007
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 561.88 KB
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Phuong Au, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta
    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta
    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta
    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    159th Fighter Wing
    Air Force
    US Air Force
    US Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    159FW
    Protect What Matters
    Hurricane Zeta
    Zeta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT