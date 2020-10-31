Louisiana National Guardsmen of the 159th Fighter Wing help clear roads of debris in Belle Chasse, La., following Hurricane Zeta, Oct. 31, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Phuong Au)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6411077
|VIRIN:
|201031-Z-SD579-0007
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|561.88 KB
|Location:
|BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta, by SSgt Phuong Au, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
