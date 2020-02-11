Rct. Dalton M. Truett with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line to receive a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits waited in lines inside the building and outside to maintain organization. Rct. Truett is from Anchorage, Alaska, he was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6410972
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-OQ594-2012
|Resolution:
|5551x3701
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
