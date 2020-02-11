Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 4 of 8]

    Fox Company PX/Haircuts

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Dalton M. Truett with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line to receive a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits waited in lines inside the building and outside to maintain organization. Rct. Truett is from Anchorage, Alaska, he was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

