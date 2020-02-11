Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 2 of 8]

    Fox Company PX/Haircuts

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. John M. Neal with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, visits the Post Exchange (PX) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits are allowed to go to the PX to buy necessary items during recruit training. Rct. Neal is from Newton, Iowa, he was recruited out of RS Des Moines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 18:44
    Photo ID: 6410970
    VIRIN: 201102-M-OQ594-2006
    Resolution: 5293x3529
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

