    Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 6 of 8]

    Fox Company PX/Haircuts

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Phoebus Deng with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Rct. Deng is from Pasadena, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 18:44
    Photo ID: 6410974
    VIRIN: 201102-M-OQ594-2019
    Resolution: 5289x3526
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

