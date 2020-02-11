Fox Company PX/Haircuts

Rct. Juan C. Espinao with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Rct. Espinao is from Seymour, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Forth Worth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6410975
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-OQ594-2021
|Resolution:
|6030x4020
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
