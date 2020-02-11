Rct. Juan C. Espinao with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Rct. Espinao is from Seymour, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Forth Worth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 18:44 Photo ID: 6410975 VIRIN: 201102-M-OQ594-2021 Resolution: 6030x4020 Size: 4.01 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company PX/Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.