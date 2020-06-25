Snacks and water are available to service members who donate blood at Fort Harrison, Montana, June 25. The Montana National Guard Joint Force Headquarters hosted a Red Cross blood drive and service members and community members came together to donate blood. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:46 Photo ID: 6410868 VIRIN: 200625-Z-OV188-373 Resolution: 1440x960 Size: 171.69 KB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Blood Drive [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Catherine Gondeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.