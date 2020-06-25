Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Blood Drive [Image 1 of 5]

    National Guard Blood Drive

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Spc. Catherine Gondeiro 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Red Cross employee preps a servicemember to have his blood drawn. The Montana National Guard Joint Force Headquarters hosted a Red Cross blood drive at Fort Harrison, Montana, June 25. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:46
    Photo ID: 6410865
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-OV188-804
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 168.15 KB
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Blood Drive [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Catherine Gondeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Blood Drive
    National Guard Blood Drive
    National Guard Blood Drive
    National Guard Blood Drive
    National Guard Blood Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    Montana National Guard
    Blood Drive
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT