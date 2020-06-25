A Red Cross employee works at Montana National Guard blood drive. The Montana National Guard Joint Force Headquarters hosted a Red Cross blood drive at Fort Harrison, Montana, June 25. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6410867
|VIRIN:
|200625-Z-OV188-197
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|163.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Blood Drive [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Catherine Gondeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT