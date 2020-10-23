201023-A-ZN169-192

Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams Sr., salutes Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. John "Wes" Hankins for the first time as Garrison Sergeant Major, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct .23 at Victory Field.
Williams takes colors, garrison responsibility
