Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams Sr., speaks during his assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct .23 at Victory Field.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6410680
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-ZN169-154
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201023-A-ZN169-154 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Williams takes colors, garrison responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT