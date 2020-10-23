Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201023-A-ZN169-113 [Image 1 of 3]

    201023-A-ZN169-113

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams Sr., receives the Fort Jackson Garrison colors from Col. John "Wes" Hankins, garrison commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct .23 at Victory Field.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 14:34
    Photo ID: 6410679
    VIRIN: 201023-A-ZN169-113
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    201023-A-ZN169-113
    201023-A-ZN169-154
    201023-A-ZN169-192

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Williams takes colors, garrison responsibility

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    USAG

