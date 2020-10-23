Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams Sr., receives the Fort Jackson Garrison colors from Col. John "Wes" Hankins, garrison commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct .23 at Victory Field.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6410679
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-ZN169-113
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201023-A-ZN169-113 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Williams takes colors, garrison responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT