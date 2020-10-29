Williams takes colors, garrison responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams Sr., assumed responsibility for U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Jackson during a ceremony Oct. 22 at Victory Field on post.



Williams, the former senior enlisted leader for 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, became the garrison sergeant major after he accepted the unit colors from Col. John “Wes” Hankins, garrison commander.



As the unit sergeant major he will be the standard-bearer of the unit and responsible with safeguarding the unit colors, while advising the commander on Soldier and other issues.



“As an Adjutant General professional you have a tremendous reputation and are revered by all who know you,” Hankins said welcoming Williams into the garrison fold. “Having lived and served in the Fort Jackson community over five years, you are well-versed in our community and the Fort Jackson mission.”



Williams, a Jamaica native, enlisted in the Army in 1995 and reclassified to a personnel administrative specialist in September 1998.



Among his many assignments, Williams served as recruiter, drill sergeant, as a forward operating base mayor cell senior enlisted leader and first sergeant. Williams has served multiple overseas assignments including Camp Casey, Korea and Baghdad, Iraq, in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn. Williams has also served as a housing mayor.



“As the garrison senior enlisted advisor you will support a population of over 2,400 permanent party Soldiers, 4,000 civilian employees, 70,000 trainees, 55,000 regional retirees and 48,000 Family members,” who collectively represent the cradle to grave lifecycle of a Soldier, said Hankins to Williams.



“This command will challenge you while testing your skills and attributes in every way,” he added.



After Hankins made his remarks, Williams took the podium and thanked the Garrison Team for the warm welcome.



“Col. Hankins, I look forward to our adventure together, a relationship we will forge as we continue to work with our partners and our surrounding community here on Fort Jackson,” Williams said.



He added his Family is humbled and proud by the opportunity to be a part of the Garrison Team.



“I pledge to provide positive mentorship and guidance to officers, noncommissioned officers, civilians, Soldiers and Family members of this great organization along with enabling quality base support to Fort Jackson,” he said.



Williams said he will give 100% of himself and be accessible and approachable “always.”

