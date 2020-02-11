Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9]

    Kilo Company Swim Qual

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Elijah J. Bell with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct. Bell is from Oakland, California, he was recruited out of RS San Francisco. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020
    Photo ID: 6410664
    VIRIN: 201102-M-OQ594-1059
    Resolution: 5239x3493
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

