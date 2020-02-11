Rct. Elijah J. Bell with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct. Bell is from Oakland, California, he was recruited out of RS San Francisco. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 14:17 Photo ID: 6410664 VIRIN: 201102-M-OQ594-1059 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 5.19 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.