Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6410663
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-OQ594-1056
|Resolution:
|5773x3849
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
