Kilo Company Swim Qual

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

