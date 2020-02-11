Kilo Company Swim Qual

Rct. Jorge E. Lopez Arballo with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 2, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. Rct. Lopez Arballo is from Chula Vista, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

