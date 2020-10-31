Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201031-N-RG171-0127 [Image 6 of 8]

    201031-N-RG171-0127

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    201031-N-RG171-0127 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 31, 2020) A Mark 38 25mm machine gun is remotely fired aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 31, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:11
    Photo ID: 6410521
    VIRIN: 201031-N-RG171-0127
    Resolution: 4446x3176
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201031-N-RG171-0127 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201030-N-RG171-0147
    201030-N-RG171-0158
    201030-N-RG171-0168
    201030-N-RG171-0174
    201031-N-RG171-0034
    201031-N-RG171-0127
    201031-N-RG171-0309
    201031-N-RG171-0490

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    25MM
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    ROC
    Mark 38"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT