201031-N-RG171-0034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 31, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Weise, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Milkey prepare to fire a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 31, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

