Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201031-N-RG171-0034 [Image 5 of 8]

    201031-N-RG171-0034

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    201031-N-RG171-0034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 31, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Weise, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Milkey prepare to fire a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 31, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:11
    Photo ID: 6410520
    VIRIN: 201031-N-RG171-0034
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 882.55 KB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201031-N-RG171-0034 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201030-N-RG171-0147
    201030-N-RG171-0158
    201030-N-RG171-0168
    201030-N-RG171-0174
    201031-N-RG171-0034
    201031-N-RG171-0127
    201031-N-RG171-0309
    201031-N-RG171-0490

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    25MM
    Gunner’s Mate
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Mark 38"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT