    201030-N-RG171-0168 [Image 3 of 8]

    201030-N-RG171-0168

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Hardy 

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    201030-N-RG171-0168 NAVAL STATION ROTA (OCT. 30, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Oct. 30, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, begins its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:11
    Photo ID: 6410518
    VIRIN: 201030-N-RG171-0168
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201030-N-RG171-0168 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 William Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Departure
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Rota
    Sea & Anchor"

