201030-N-RG171-0174 NAVAL STATION ROTA (OCT. 30, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Oct. 30, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, begins its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 Location: ROTA, ES