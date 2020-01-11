An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 lands on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 08:26 Photo ID: 6410301 VIRIN: 201101-N-NX070-1201 Resolution: 4999x2968 Size: 1.28 MB Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.