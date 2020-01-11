Flight Ops

Lt. John McKay, from Barnwell, South Carolina, directs an F/A-18 Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 on approach to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

