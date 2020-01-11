Flight Ops

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Payson Rodgers, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, attaches a hold back bar to an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
