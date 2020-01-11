Flight Ops

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Payson Rodgers, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, attaches a hold back bar to an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

