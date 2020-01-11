Flight Ops

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jynishia Hines, from Lakeland, Florida, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 onto catapult two on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

