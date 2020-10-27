A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III load master assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron looks over his digital crew books while flying over Southwest Asia during a mission Oct. 27, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition forces' bases throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)
This work, 816th AES Delivers [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
