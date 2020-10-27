U.S. Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron complete pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:17 Photo ID: 6410197 VIRIN: 201027-F-QN515-0041 Resolution: 4913x3376 Size: 8.93 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 816th AES Delivers [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.