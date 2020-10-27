816th AES Delivers

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron completes a pre-flight check at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 27, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition forces' bases throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA