    816th AES Delivers [Image 7 of 13]

    816th AES Delivers

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron completes a pre-flight check at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 27, 2020. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition forces' bases throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:17
    Photo ID: 6410198
    VIRIN: 201027-F-QN515-0039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.12 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th AES Delivers [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    C-17
    AFCENT
    Aircraft
    Combat Camera
    1 CTCS
    Maintenance
    Airman
    Cargo
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

