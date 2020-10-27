A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is prepared for a cargo mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford)
|10.27.2020
|11.02.2020 07:17
|6410199
|201027-F-QN515-0048
|5873x4007
|11.43 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|0
This work, 816th AES Delivers [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
