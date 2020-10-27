Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    (From left to right) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Shafter, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L pilot, and Staff Sgt. Michael Primavera, USAABJ UH-60 mechanic, observe from a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter as it prepares to land during Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Oct. 27. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6409958
    VIRIN: 201027-A-RG339-129
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Marines
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT