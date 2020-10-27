U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

The USAAB-J crew of a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter prepare to land during Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Oct. 27. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

