U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

The USAAB-J crew of a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter conduct Flight Deck Landing Practice in preparation for bilateral and joint deck landing operations in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Oct. 27. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

