    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    201028-N-PG340-1056 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 28, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class William Shutt, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a 3D printer during an Additive Manufacturing class onboard Naval Base Ventura County. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training on high-quality construction prior to deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Pioneers 3D Printing for Seabee Engineering Tactics

