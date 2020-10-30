Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Pioneers 3D Printing for Seabee Engineering Tactics

PORT HUENEME, Calif.— Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 began training on Polymer 3D printing to learn principles of additive manufacturing and incorporate new tools and capabilities into the Naval Construction Force onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, Oct. 26.



The Seabees took part in a week-long course on Additive Manufacturing (AM) hosted by Christian Bowers, a mechanical engineer at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC). NMCB-5, in collaboration with NAVFAC EXWC, is spearheading the Seabees’ approach to technology insertion and helping develop protocols to streamline processes, including 3D printing.



The class taught Seabees Solidworks, an engineering design software for 3D printing, and how to operate a polymer 3D printer. Using AM allows the Seabees to design parts and pieces with various parameters. Once the design is loaded into the polymer printer, it prints the 3D piece in real-time.



“This is a great capability if you are cut off from the supply system,” said Bowers. “You can actually print out what you need, exactly at the point you need it. It’s going to provide huge cost savings and operational savings.”



This technology will augment the procurement process of supplies to manufacturing at the point of need and save the Department of Defense money. Each mission has requirements and tools that are needed, but sometimes machinery or other vital equipment can breakdown because of a small part. Depending on where the mission is located, some parts can take weeks to months to be delivered. With a 3D printer on hand, the Seabees can optimize the entire supply chain by printing that part.



In the AM class, the Seabees tested out the polymer systems, which prints out plastics, to see what would improve their capabilities and mission readiness—such as knobs, switches, military vehicle parts, or gas caps. However, metal 3D printing is in the pipeline to allow Seabees to

create additional parts useful in the field.



“We’re looking at what the program of record will look like and what that system is going to be,” said Bowers. “Right now, it’s meant to augment, but the policy is adapting."



Before the class started, the Seabees had a trial run with the printer, utilizing parts listed on the Marine Corps’ established repository database, to see what could be useful for the various mission and equipment requirements. The purpose was to perform proof of concept, observe how things work, and better understand the advantages and limitations of the platform and material properties and the environmental impacts that may affect 3D printing in the field.



“What we wanted to do was start getting our Sailors more aware of the emerging technologies, such as 3D printing, which they can leverage to enhance our capabilities,” said LT Diep Nguyen, NMCB-5’s Technology Insertion Officer. “What we learn, and our experience can be leveraged

through all the battalions.”



At this time, NAVFAC EXWC is analyzing alternatives to see what systems exist that can improve capabilities and mission readiness at the NMCBs, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Groups, and Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Groups. They are working out standardized evaluation processes of new technologies that are being pushed out, which could potentially enable commands to operate independently of conventional lines of support.



The Seabees with NMCB-5 are enhancing efficiency and production capabilities. Having the on-demand ability to produce parts and pieces gives the Seabees a strategic advantage to engineering capabilities.



“We want to get our Seabees’ input on what’s feasible and what’s not feasible. We want to think, ‘crawl, walk, run,’” said Nguyen. “The whole point is to improve the processes and get an idea of the things that are coming in the pipeline.”



NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 13:46 Story ID: 382153 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Pioneers 3D Printing for Seabee Engineering Tactics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.