    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    201017-N-PG340-1008 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 17, 2020) Kevin Vargas, from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, teaches Engineering Aide 2nd Class Nathan Schafer, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, how to operate a 3D printer onboard Naval Base Ventura County. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training on high-quality construction prior to deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 13:43
    Photo ID: 6409439
    VIRIN: 201017-N-PG340-1008
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Pioneers 3D Printing for Seabee Engineering Tactics

    Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion
    NMCB-5
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five

