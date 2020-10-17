201017-N-PG340-1008 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 17, 2020) Kevin Vargas, from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, teaches Engineering Aide 2nd Class Nathan Schafer, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, how to operate a 3D printer onboard Naval Base Ventura County. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training on high-quality construction prior to deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 13:43 Photo ID: 6409439 VIRIN: 201017-N-PG340-1008 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.72 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.