201017-N-PG340-1008 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 17, 2020) Kevin Vargas, from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, teaches Engineering Aide 2nd Class Nathan Schafer, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, how to operate a 3D printer onboard Naval Base Ventura County. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training on high-quality construction prior to deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 13:43
|Photo ID:
|6409439
|VIRIN:
|201017-N-PG340-1008
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Pioneers 3D Printing for Seabee Engineering Tactics
LEAVE A COMMENT