U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 Pioneer 3D Printing

201028-N-PG340-1042 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Oct. 28, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Aaliyah Ramos (left), with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, and Jeremiah Montefalcon, with Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, operate a 3D printer during an Additive Manufacturing class onboard Naval Base Ventura County. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported in Port Hueneme, California, conducting training on high-quality construction prior to deploying across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

