    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201031-N-ZF088-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Devan Schaeffer, from Duncan, Oklahoma, observes an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, take off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:57
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: DUNCAN, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

