USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

201031-N-BR419-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2020) Lt. Garrett Platt, from San Diego, stands watch in the strike operations center of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 10.31.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
Photo by PO2 Samantha Jetzer