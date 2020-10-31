201031-N-ZF088-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2020) Sailors refuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:57 Photo ID: 6409404 VIRIN: 201031-N-ZF088-1078 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.