75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa

U.S. Air Force Capt. Heejoong Kim (left) and Capt. Christian Fontaine, both 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilots, prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for takeoff Oct. 26, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

