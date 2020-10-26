A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) sits on the flight line Oct. 26, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 09:14
|Photo ID:
|6409337
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-PI321-0009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
