U.S. Air Force Capt. Heejoong Kim (left) and Capt. Christian Fontaine, both 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilots, prepare to land a C-130J Super Hercules Oct. 26, 2020, over East Africa. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 09:14
|Photo ID:
|6409336
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-PI321-0254
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
