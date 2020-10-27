Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa [Image 3 of 6]

    75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Heejoong Kim, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules Oct. 26, 2020, over East Africa. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:14
    Photo ID: 6409335
    VIRIN: 201027-F-PI321-0170
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS conducts airlift operations over East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

