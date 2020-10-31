U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, and Maj. Gen. James W. Bierman Jr., 3rd Marine Division commanding general, observed Soldiers and Marines as they conduct a Joint amphibious raid and long-range precision fires dry fire training. The leaders recognized several Service Members for their professionalism and commitment to Joint Force Integration. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

