U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, recognizes Staff Sgt. Gary Bilodeau, launcher chief, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade by presenting him a commander’s coin during his visit to Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

