    U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 13 of 14]

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, recognizes (from left to right) Spc. Josephine Lona, Spc. Bryan Fipps and Pfc. Joshua Green with A Battery, 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade by presenting them commander’s coins during his visit to Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:33
    Photo ID: 6409331
    VIRIN: 201031-A-RG339-646
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Marines
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

