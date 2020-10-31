U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, recognizes (from left to right) Spc. Josephine Lona, Spc. Bryan Fipps and Pfc. Joshua Green with A Battery, 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade by presenting them commander’s coins during his visit to Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

