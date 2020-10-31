U.S. Army and U.S. Marine senior leaders visit Service Members at Camp Courtney and Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commanding general, recognizes 1st Lt. Luke Luccioni, platoon commander, Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, by presenting him a commander’s coin during his visit to Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

