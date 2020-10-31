CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - A father and member of the Camp Humphreys community encourages his daughter to spin a wheel to win a prize during the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Spooktacular was run by the Cam Humphreys Morale, Wellness and Recreation organization, bringing the spirit of Halloween to Camp Humphreys and South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 05:45
|Photo ID:
|6409239
|VIRIN:
|201031-A-QF685-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
