CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - A mother and member of the Camp Humphreys commnity holds her child while attending the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Children and family members of all ages were welcome to celebrate Halloween festivities in a safe and controlled atmosphere during the Spooktacular. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 05:45
|Photo ID:
|6409238
|VIRIN:
|201031-A-QF685-1004
|Resolution:
|4453x2969
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
