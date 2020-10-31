Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - A mother and member of the Camp Humphreys commnity holds her child while attending the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Children and family members of all ages were welcome to celebrate Halloween festivities in a safe and controlled atmosphere during the Spooktacular. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

