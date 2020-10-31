Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community walk to the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Spooktacular was organized by the Camp Humphreys Morale, Wellness and Recreation organization, providing a safe and fun atmosphere in which to celebrate Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

