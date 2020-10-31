Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020

    Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community walk to the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Spooktacular was organized by the Camp Humphreys Morale, Wellness and Recreation organization, providing a safe and fun atmosphere in which to celebrate Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

