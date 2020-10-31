CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community walk to the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Spooktacular was organized by the Camp Humphreys Morale, Wellness and Recreation organization, providing a safe and fun atmosphere in which to celebrate Halloween. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 05:45
|Photo ID:
|6409237
|VIRIN:
|201031-A-QF685-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
